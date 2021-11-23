Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New $399,000 Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTLT. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,075,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Catalent by 188.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after acquiring an additional 39,473 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in Catalent by 391.8% during the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Catalent by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 12.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $309,138.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.89.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $128.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.87 and a twelve month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

