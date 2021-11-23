Arden Trust Co Sells 1,150 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 60,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 83.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 41,578 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,950 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,783 shares of company stock valued at $23,066,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $125.26 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $131.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

ABT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

