Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Usio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Usio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of USIO stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.17. Usio has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Usio will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Long sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,039,831 shares in the company, valued at $12,932,528.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $49,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $470,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Usio by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

