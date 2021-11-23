Veriti Management LLC Purchases 512 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,732,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,622,729,000 after buying an additional 5,481,143 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 341.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,813 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,493,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,445 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,077,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,749,000 after buying an additional 1,869,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,539,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,010,000 after buying an additional 1,427,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPW opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.74.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $390.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

