Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $20,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1,042.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,895,000 after acquiring an additional 194,028 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 679,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,390,000 after acquiring an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in UniFirst by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 519,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,848,000 after purchasing an additional 69,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,273,000 after purchasing an additional 65,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in UniFirst by 217.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 36,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $196.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.31. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $181.20 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 0.99.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 12.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

