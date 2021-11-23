Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Plans $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Extra Space Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 91.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $199.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.29. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $106.56 and a 12-month high of $204.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.65.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Extra Space Storage stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,864 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Extra Space Storage worth $77,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.