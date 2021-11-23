Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.48

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4825 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at $8.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.48.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEYUF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.36.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.