Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $85,096,000 after purchasing an additional 231,702 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,365 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,835 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,742 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total transaction of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $635,215.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.61 and a 52-week high of $145.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.01.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

