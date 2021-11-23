Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 6.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Wit LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,229,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after buying an additional 380,654 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,296,643 shares of company stock valued at $83,792,021. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

APO stock opened at $75.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.82. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

