Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 1,927.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $692,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,066,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE UHS opened at $127.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.03. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to purchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UHS. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.