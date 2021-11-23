Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 823 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 76.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in CF Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.65.

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.03 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average is $52.66.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $131,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,422 shares of company stock worth $14,650,950 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.