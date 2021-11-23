Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 526 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 1,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $563.96.

In other news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $553.28 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.00 and a 12 month high of $577.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $519.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $489.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

