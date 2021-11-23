Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $242.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications has a 52-week low of $238.20 and a 52-week high of $486.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.05.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.71.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

