Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 423 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in STORE Capital by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in STORE Capital by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 61,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in STORE Capital by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in STORE Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 40,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

NYSE STOR opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.87.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

