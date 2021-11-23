GenesisX (XGS) Price Hits $0.0039

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. GenesisX has a total market cap of $47,604.23 and approximately $45.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,096,082 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

