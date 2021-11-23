Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$7.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.29. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.72 and a 52-week high of C$7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$263.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.1214603 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Myles Bosman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.53, for a total transaction of C$1,306,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

