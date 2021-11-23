Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $87.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.73.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

