Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,314.83 on Tuesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,262.38 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $65.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 826.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,614.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,592.69.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,016.93.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

