Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) and iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Critical Contrast

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Soliton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -23.98% -17.38% -12.19% Soliton N/A -75.25% -67.86%

50.0% of iCAD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of Soliton shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Soliton shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

iCAD has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soliton has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iCAD and Soliton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 8 0 3.00 Soliton 0 3 0 0 2.00

iCAD currently has a consensus target price of $21.88, suggesting a potential upside of 168.40%. Soliton has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.71%. Given iCAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Soliton.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares iCAD and Soliton’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $29.70 million 6.89 -$17.61 million ($0.36) -22.64 Soliton N/A N/A -$14.54 million ($1.01) -20.72

Soliton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iCAD. iCAD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soliton, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

iCAD beats Soliton on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

About Soliton

Soliton, Inc. is a medical development company, which engages in the development of healthcare technological devices for medical and cosmetic treatments. Its technology platform include Rapid Acoustic Pulse, a device uses rapid pulses of designed acoustic shockwaves to disrupt cellular structures in the dermal and subdermal tissue. The firm is also in the pre-revenue stage with its first products being developed for the removal of tattoos and the reduction of cellulite. The company was founded by Walter V. Klemp and Christopher Capelli on March 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

