Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $9,442,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,497 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $225,836.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,161 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,429. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of ACLS opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.77 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $65.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

