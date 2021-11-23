Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes Position in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JXN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial stock opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.