Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after buying an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 310.9% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 2,010 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.16, for a total value of $938,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DPZ opened at $533.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $490.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $483.21. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $549.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DPZ. Stephens lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $564.00 to $559.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.32.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

