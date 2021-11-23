Stonnington Group LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stonnington Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after buying an additional 208,298 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 198,560 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

NYSE DAL opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.31 and a 1 year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

