Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.32.

Oracle stock opened at $94.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $259.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 217.87%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.