TheStreet Lowers Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $90.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 19.1% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 16.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

