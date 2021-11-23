Stonnington Group LLC Sells 226 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stonnington Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of LMT stock opened at $344.98 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $347.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.