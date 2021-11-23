5,200 Shares in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in GFL Environmental by 19.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in GFL Environmental in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. 59.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.09.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 17.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. GFL Environmental’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

