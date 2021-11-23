Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Reduced by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,268,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $892,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $377.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $58.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $409.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.51. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.57 and a 52 week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 361 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total transaction of $139,472.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.50, for a total value of $139,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,214,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,193 shares of company stock worth $5,882,592 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

