QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Raised by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $181.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

