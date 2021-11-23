Head-To-Head Contrast: Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Premier Exhibitions (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) and NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.4% of NeoGames shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Premier Exhibitions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Premier Exhibitions and NeoGames, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Premier Exhibitions 0 0 0 0 N/A NeoGames 0 0 4 0 3.00

NeoGames has a consensus price target of $40.25, suggesting a potential downside of 0.57%. Given NeoGames’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NeoGames is more favorable than Premier Exhibitions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and NeoGames’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NeoGames $49.20 million 18.10 $6.51 million $0.41 98.73

NeoGames has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Exhibitions.

Profitability

This table compares Premier Exhibitions and NeoGames’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Premier Exhibitions N/A N/A N/A NeoGames 20.50% 21.04% 11.47%

Summary

NeoGames beats Premier Exhibitions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Premier Exhibitions

Premier Exhibitions, Inc. together with its subsidiaries is in the business of presenting to the public museum-quality touring exhibitions around the world. As of February 28, 2013, the Company is configured to present three different types of exhibitions, including Stationary, Touring and Total. The Company owns approximately 5,500 Titanic artifacts recovered from the wreck site 2.5 miles below the ocean’s surface. The Company is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Ship, wreck site and all her passengers and crew through educational, historical, scientific and conservation based programs and Exhibitions. As of February 28, 2013 the Company had the ability to present nine concurrent Titanic exhibitions.

About NeoGames

NeoGames S.A. provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology. In addition, the company offers software development and platforms sub-licensing services; and regulation and compliance, payment processing, risk management, player relationship management, and player value optimization services. NeoGames S.A. was incorporated on 2014 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

