Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 116.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,977,000 after buying an additional 406,967 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 14.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 33,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.82.

INVH opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.14. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.11%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

