Obsidian Energy (OBELF) versus Its Rivals Critical Review

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS: OBELF) is one of 269 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Obsidian Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Obsidian Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Obsidian Energy Competitors 2133 10669 15414 540 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 19.67%. Given Obsidian Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Obsidian Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Obsidian Energy’s peers have a beta of 0.63, meaning that their average share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Obsidian Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% Obsidian Energy Competitors -31.94% -50.04% 5.42%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Obsidian Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million -$576.07 million 0.85 Obsidian Energy Competitors $5.42 billion -$629.31 million -4.03

Obsidian Energy’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Obsidian Energy beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

