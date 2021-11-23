Berman Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 360.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Upstart by 49.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $2,980,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Hentges sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.89, for a total transaction of $7,376,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 804,267 shares of company stock worth $232,735,002. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $205.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion and a PE ratio of 256.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.96. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.55.

Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

