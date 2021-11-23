Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REZI. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 111.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

NYSE:REZI opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.70. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $33.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REZI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.