Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,200 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,175,000 after purchasing an additional 40,118 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,129,000 after acquiring an additional 121,770 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,841,000 after acquiring an additional 186,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,290,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,521,000 after acquiring an additional 77,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,814,000 after acquiring an additional 14,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.60.

NYSE:AIT opened at $105.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.18. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.08 and a fifty-two week high of $109.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

