Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.7% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 8,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 59,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL opened at $354.37 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.45 and a 12 month high of $364.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.70.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

