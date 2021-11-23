Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on THC. Citigroup increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,677 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,984. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of THC opened at $78.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.78. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $83.69.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

