Veriti Management LLC Invests $201,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in AMETEK by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $710,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,262 shares of company stock worth $22,511,846. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

AME opened at $141.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $143.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.11 and its 200-day moving average is $134.15.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

