Veriti Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 278 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $757.60 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $507.22 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $757.35 and a 200-day moving average of $709.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

