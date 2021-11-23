Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 54,485.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,012,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000,000 after buying an additional 1,010,167 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in LivePerson by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after buying an additional 976,231 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,707,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,693,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,280,000 after buying an additional 474,513 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in LivePerson by 31,240.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 319,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,843,000 after buying an additional 318,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LPSN stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.66. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LPSN. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

