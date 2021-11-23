State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $87.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.00 and a twelve month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

RHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

