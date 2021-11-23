360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stake Increased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 22.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 142.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,675 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth $48,192,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,446,000 after acquiring an additional 947,728 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 27.5% in the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,699,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,792,000 after acquiring an additional 796,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 350.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.59. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA upped their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

