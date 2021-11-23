Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Short Interest Down 17.0% in October

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 367,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 23.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Kirkland’s news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIRK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kirkland’s by 12.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kirkland’s by 50.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kirkland’s by 23.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KIRK opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. Kirkland’s has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.12.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 37.71%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIRK. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

