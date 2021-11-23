Veriti Management LLC Has $225,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign stock opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.03 and a 200-day moving average of $266.08. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.08 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

