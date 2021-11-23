Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Increases Dividend to $2.18 Per Share

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) announced a dividend on Sunday, November 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 2.1823 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $1.72.

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.55. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tate & Lyle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

