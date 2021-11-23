The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $49.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Sage Group plc supplies business management software, services and support to small and medium sized businesses. The Company’s products includes accounting, payroll, customer relationship management, financial forecasting, payment processing, job costing, human resources, business intelligence, taxation and other products for accountants, business stationery, development platforms, e-business and enterprise resource planning. Sage Group’s products find its application in the healthcare, human resource and payroll, construction/real estate, transport/distribution, payment processing, accountancy, manufacturing, retail, and automotive distribution industries. The products offered by the Company are majorly developed and supported locally. The Sage Group plc is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SGPYY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $30.44 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

