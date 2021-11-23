Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.18 Per Share

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 1.18 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend by 67.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $14.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

HII stock opened at $190.50 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 1 year low of $156.36 and a 1 year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.43.

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $38,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

