Australian Vintage Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:AVG)

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) announced a final dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.79.

Australian Vintage Company Profile

Australian Vintage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, produces, packages, markets, and distributes wine in Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Australasia/North America Packaged, UK/Europe, Cellar Door, Australasia/North America Bulk Wine and Processing, and Vineyards segments.

