Level Four Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Livent by 64.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Livent by 1.3% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 3.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Livent by 2.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Livent by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -343.89, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

