Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $330,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 236.5% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 962.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $64.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

In other news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $477,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,084 shares of company stock worth $15,396,763. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

